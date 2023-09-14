The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland City Council hosts free microchipping days for dogs and cats in September and October

By Newsroom
September 14 2023 - 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Animal Management Facility manager Dee Walton, Maitland mayor Philip Penfold and sweet pup George. Picture supplied
Maitland Animal Management Facility manager Dee Walton, Maitland mayor Philip Penfold and sweet pup George. Picture supplied

Maitland pet owners are encouraged to microchip their cats and dogs for free this spring, with Maitland City Council hosting three pop up microchipping events in Rutherford, Telarah and Woodberry during September and October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.