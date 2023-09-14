Maitland pet owners are encouraged to microchip their cats and dogs for free this spring, with Maitland City Council hosting three pop up microchipping events in Rutherford, Telarah and Woodberry during September and October.
Microchipping pets is not only a legal requirement in NSW, but also helps reunite people with lost dogs and cats faster, saves money and time chasing lost pets, and avoid potential fines.
Maitland residents are invited to join council staff and rangers the free events, all from 10am to 2pm, at:
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said microchipping is a crucial part of responsible pet ownership.
"Council has run these free pop ups before and we will continue to do so, in an effort to improve access to and bolster local uptake of pet microchipping," he said.
"In the event your beloved dog or curious cat does a cheeky runner, that microchip will help save you and your family a lot of time and potentially tears when trying to get them back home.
"There's no need to book in advance, all you need to do is show up and bring proof of Maitland residence, like a driver's licence or rates notice."
All dogs must be on leads and cats should be kept in a carrier. If you are looking to microchip a whole litter or believe your animal is aggressive and does not act well around other animals, please call Maitland Animal Management Facility prior to attending on 0438 742 541.
Cr Penfold said all cats and dogs in NSW must be microchipped by 12 weeks of age or before being sold or given away, whichever occurs first.
"Failing to microchip your pet carries a fine, but we won't be issuing or enforcing any fines during these pop up events, so we're not deterring people from doing the right and responsible thing," he said.
"This is a great opportunity to remove that potential headache, no questions asked."
For more information, visit mait.city/freemicrochipping.
