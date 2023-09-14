A huge crowd gathered in the stands and thousands more watched on the livestream as Maitland Pickers legend Brett Christiansen was farewelled at Maitland Sportsground on Thursday.
On a beautiful spring day, players past and present stopped to remember one of the club's greats, affectionately known as 'Crito'.
Christiansen died on Friday, September 1, aged 52. Celebrant and family friend Ben Quinn likened his passing to "a whistle-happy ref blowing full time on Crito when by rights he still had plenty of good years left."
Quinn described Christiansen as a man always worried about the welfare of others.
"Now everyone knows Crito was an outstanding footballer, with an outstanding list of achievements with a wardrobe not far off Phil Blake's," Quinn said.
"But the reason this one hurts like a Les Boyd stiffy when you're not ready for it, is because he was a genuine man of the people."
Christiansen was named at fullback in the Pickers team of the century in 2015 alongside names such as Terry Pannowitz, Robert Finch, John Graves and Noel Pidding.
"I remember his great pride in being a dad to Luke, Teag, Lara and Lili, and as pumped as he was to be chosen in the Pickers top 20 of all time," Quinn said.
"As pumped as he was to be named in that esteemed company, his proudest achievement was his beautiful children."
A Newcastle and NSW Country representative, Christiansen was also a cherished Maitland Pumpkin Pickers Old Boy.
Pat Warby spoke on behalf of the Old Boys, describing Christiansen as an all-round sportsperson who impacted so many people in a positive way.
As a young player Christiansen showed respect to coaches, referees, fellow players and adults Warby said. He left nothing on the field and was determined to be the best.
Christiansen along with Warby were founding members of Maitland old boys in 2002, setup to assist past and present players and support junior players in their career pathway.
"One of my earliest memories of the old boys was our first barbecue which was held here right in front of the old third grandstand," Warby said.
"First through the gate to purchase cold beers of Tooheys New were the Christiansens - Megsy, Jamie and Brett.
"Picture this, a multitude of old boys sitting in the grandstand who soon realised rather than putting themselves out and walking the 10 stairs or so down to the esky...they'd yell out and order one and pass their money down to the esky via hand relay.
"Then a beer would miraculously appear in their hand, on reflection it was a slick backline movement."
Christiansen died on the eve of the Newcastle Rugby League grand final between Maitland and South Newcastle on Saturday, September 2.
The Pickers squad wore black armbands as they thrashed Souths 46-10 with halfback Brock Lamb later dedicating his man-of-the-match award to Christiansen.
