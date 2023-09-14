The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Huge crowd farewells Maitland Pickers legend Brett Christiansen

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maitland old boys and the current squad gathered to form a guard of honour for Pickers legend Brett Christiansen on Thursday, September 14. Picture by Ben Carr
The Maitland old boys and the current squad gathered to form a guard of honour for Pickers legend Brett Christiansen on Thursday, September 14. Picture by Ben Carr

A huge crowd gathered in the stands and thousands more watched on the livestream as Maitland Pickers legend Brett Christiansen was farewelled at Maitland Sportsground on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.