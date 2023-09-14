A MAITLAND primary school was thrown into lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a male student was threatening to use glass as a weapon.
Telarah Public School in Raymond Street was locked down around 2.30pm and police and ambulances were called.
A spokesman from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District said the student's parent arrived just prior to officers and deescalated the situation.
No students were injured.
The school was reopened by 3.15pm.
