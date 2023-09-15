Multiple Hunter schools will get cash for upgrades under a billion-dollar investment in next week's state budget.
The Minns Labor government will deliver its first budget on Tuesday, promising to rebuild essential services while battling growing state debt.
The budget will allocate $1.4 billion over four years to upgrade or build public schools across regional NSW.
In the Hunter, Medowie will receive cash towards building a new high school. Gillieston will get a major rebuild while Raymond Terrace's Hunter River and Irrawang are in line for upgrades.
Elsewhere Nowra and Thurgoona in Albury will have new primary schools while Googong, Bungendore and Jerrabomberra will have new high schools.
Major rebuilds will include Jindabyne and Lennox Head public schools, while schools in Bomaderry, Moruya, Ulladulla, Murwillumbah, Milton, Vincentia, Wollumbin, Murrumbidgee and Yanco will also get upgrades.
Education Minister Prue Car said communities across regional NSW were in urgent need of schools and upgrades to existing buildings.
"(We are) making the tough decisions to address holes left in the budget by the Liberals and Nationals and ensure we fund the essential services people rely on - a great education, recruiting teachers and delivering quality schools to regional areas," she said.
More than a billion dollars has also been found in savings to fund a historic pay rise for the state's public school teachers.
Bureaucratic and administrative burdens have been slashed and contracts renegotiated to find $1.4 billion in savings to be put towards a wage rise that will see NSW teachers become some of the best paid in the country.
The starting salary for NSW teachers will increase from $75,791 to $85,000, while those at the top of the pay scale will go from $113,042 a year to $122,100.
Ms Car said the savings had been found by redirecting funds that had kept teachers burdened by administrative work, reducing programs that didn't directly support schools and renegotiating commercial contracts in IT, telephony and travel.
"There are savings to be had from within the system which we can direct back into paying teachers what they are worth," she said.
"It is a responsible and sustainable use of our education budget that goes directly back into the classroom and teachers."
The budget will also include more than $430 million in funding for an extra 500 paramedics in regional, rural and remote NSW.
The additional health workers are expected to help improve ambulance response times for life-threatening conditions and ensure patient outcomes and experiences also improve.
A NSW parliamentary inquiry heard there were longer ambulance response times in the regions because of a lack of skilled paramedics.
Health Minister Ryan Park said improving access to health care in regional, rural and remote communities was a priority. "I've always said that we will do this first by building an engaged, capable and supported health workforce in the bush," he said.
