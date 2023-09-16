Maitland have fallen just short of a grand final victory against Cardiff in the women's Black Diamond Plate grand final with the Hawks winning by eight points at No. 1 Sportsground on Saturday.
The Saints started well and led early but a goal to Cardiff on the half-time siren swung momentum and the Hawks kept Maitland scoreless in the second-half to win 3.8 (26) to 3.0 (18).
Maitland bravely fought to the end but ran out of steam in the final quarter as Cardiff finished the dominant side.
The grand final appearance caps an excellent season for the Saints, and while the loss was disappointing, coach Sacha Gratton said the team is well setup for future campaigns.
"It was an amazing year, they just managed to get that goal (on half-time) and a couple of points in front and in the battle of the titans it's hard to get that back," she said.
A strong crowd of traveling Saints support made their way into No.1 Sportsground for the early morning start. Minor premiers Cardiff kicked the first major on the warm spring morning before Maitland answered through Lillee Packham.
The Saints look set to take a two-goal lead into half-time when Skyla Dunn surged forward to kick a goal midway through the second term and full-foward Kierra Bates added another shortly after.
However, Cardiff sent up a speculative shot right before the half-time bell which fortuitously bounced through for a major score - the Saints leading by three at the main break.
Cardiff kicked another straight after the resumption and then limited the Saints forward entries in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
"I'm super proud of my girls and I don't think they could have done anything different today," Gratton said.
"I'm thoroughly disappointed but not in my girls, just disappointed in the result, they worked really hard and they're already revved up to take on next year.
"We've got a couple of Lake Macquarie girls coming over for 2024 which is amazing so those girls will be a great addition to the team and we're really looking forward to it."
Maitland coach Dustin Spriggs has been named coach of the year after guiding his men's Black Diamond Cup team into their maiden finals campaign.
Spriggs was awarded the Elliott-Davey Medal in an awards night held by AFL Hunter Central Coast on Monday.
The Saints mentor said while he is honoured to receive the award, he said the whole club should be proud of their achievements this season.
"I think it's more of an acknowledgement of the hard work that has been done by the whole club to get to where we are, obviously the women's grand final today," he said.
"For me it's four or five years of coaching at the club, a lot of hard work, and as much credit needs to go to Ben Stewart, before this year me and him co-coached for four years.
"Also for the young guys coming through to play finals this year, I was thrilled for guys like Sammy Jordan who came into our first grade team."
