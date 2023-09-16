The Maitland Mercury
Maitland beaten by Cardiff in Black Diamond Plate grand final thriller

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated September 16 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Maitand's Skyla Dunn runs toward goal in the women's Black Diamond Plate grand final at No. 1 Sportsground on Saturday, September 16. Picture by Ben Carr
Maitand's Skyla Dunn runs toward goal in the women's Black Diamond Plate grand final at No. 1 Sportsground on Saturday, September 16. Picture by Ben Carr

Maitland have fallen just short of a grand final victory against Cardiff in the women's Black Diamond Plate grand final with the Hawks winning by eight points at No. 1 Sportsground on Saturday.

