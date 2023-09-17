The Maitland Mercury
The George defeat Pickers Netball 42-39 in Maitland A-grade decider

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated September 17 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 10:00am
A-1 grand final winners The George after defeating Pickers Netball 42-39 at Maitland Park on Saturday, September 16. Picture by Ben Carr
The George have completed this year's double defeating Pickers Netball by three points to claim the Maitland A-grade minor and major premierships.

