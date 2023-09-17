The George have completed this year's double defeating Pickers Netball by three points to claim the Maitland A-grade minor and major premierships.
In hot conditions on Saturday afternoon at Maitland Park, the Thornton Netball Club side were able to grab the ascendancy in the final quarter for a 42-39 win.
The two teams faced off in the decider again after the Pickers enjoyed a two-point victory in last year's grand final.
The George coach Anthony Rodwell congratulated his players on an excellent season. He said after a tight first three quarters the match opened up in the fourth.
"Both sides struggled to convert their own centre passes and there was lots of turnovers and it was going to be that team that converted on the turnover and then held their centre pass," he said.
"We were lucky to do that more in the last quarter to convert and take the win away which they did that to us last year and we turned the tables on them this year.
"It was always going to be tight and tough and that is what you want in a grand final."
Starting in unseasonably hot conditions of around 34 degrees, The Pickers led 7-6 at quarter time then held a one-point advantage at the main break.
They extended that to lead 29-26 at the end of the third but The George were able to swing the momentum in the final quarter off the back of clinical shooting from Tayla Winter.
Pickers goal defence Nikki Robson suffered an ankle injury late in the match while The George goal attack Katie Rodwell was awarded player of the match.
At the presentation ceremony, Maitland Christian School player Grace Gadsby was awarded a sporting excellence award. The Maitland Netball representative was this year selected to represent Hunter Central Coast at the Regional State Cup.
Maitland Netball Association president Leearna Bennett said while the hot conditions were challenging, all the grand finals were played in the right spirit and thanked all players, supporters, umpires.
"The day was beautiful, good weather, we've had great crowds, I think everyone has enjoyed their games today - it's been fantastic," she said.
Under-10s
Division 1
Fiery Comets 15 def BDNC Purple Slam 13
Division 2
EMNC Glitter Bombs 23 def MCS Synergy 8
Division 3
WRTNC Redhawks 16 def TNC Infinity 12
Under-11s
Division 1
Seaham Smashing Goals 28 def Sky Gem Comets 27
Division 2
RSL Cheeky Chics 24 def MCS Supernovas 20
Division 3
MNC Superstars 12 def TNC Stars 5
Under-12s
Division 1
BDNC Blossom Power 43 def Luna Comets 27
Division 2
WRTNC Shooting Stars 29 def MCS Mockingjays 18
Division 3
TNC Renegades 23 def HVGS Aqua 14
Cadets
Division 1
EMNC HPP Surge 43 def EMNC Brazen Stars 36
Division 2
Power Comets 42 def EMNC PLC Lightning 41
Division 3
MNC Heat 43 def HVGS Violet 31
Division 4
MRBNC Black Arrows 49 def MRBNC Nova 32
Division 5
BDNC 43 def WRTNC Martin Tyre and Auto (Flames) 32
Division 6
EMNC Moon Beams 40 def TNC Amazon 32
Intermediate
Division 1
Seaham Shooters 41 def EMNC Bridgestone Mining Dynamites 29
Division 2
Majestic Storm 31 def BDNC Blazers 23
Division 3
MRBNC Cobras 34 def MCS Infernos 24
Division 4
RSL Roxy 40 def TNC Rampage 18
Division 5
BDNC Purple Rain 33 def EMNC Warrior Queens 17
Division 6
WRTNC Falcons 47 def EMNC Calypsos 24
Seniors
A1
TNC The George 42 def Pickers Netball 39
A2
ECBC Comets 34 def The Quarry 31
A3
BDNC Miller Park Poison Ivy 40 def Majestic Movers 36
A4
MNC Kaos 34 def MCS Flares 30
B1
HVGS Magenta 38 def SNC Fernair 25
B2
Dream Team 42 def MRBNC 33
B3
MRBNC Blackout 37 def Seaham GM Force 25
B4
The Rovers 35 def EMNC JBuild Tidda's 33
C1
MRBNC Castle 42 def EMNC Arc Mining Angels 25
