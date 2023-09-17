AN early run of sweltering weather could see Newcastle break a record as the mercury continues to rise.
Temperatures are expected to reach 35 on Wednesday with the potential to top the hottest day on record for the month at 34.4 degrees on September 26, 1965.
And, firefighters are on high alert with windy conditions likely to drive the danger rating to extreme this week.
Rural Fire Service crews battled a bushfire that broke out north of Cessnock Road at Neath yesterday afternoon.
Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecaster Jake Phillips said daytime temperatures were expected to stay above the 30 degree mark until Thursday.
"It's really unusual to get a lengthy hot spell this time of year," he said.
"Normally when we get hot days in September it's one or two and then we have a cooler break, whereas the weather started warming up through last week and we should end up with about five days in a row above 30 degrees, it's quite unusual."
Locals took advantage of the summery weather at the weekend, heading to the city's beaches in droves.
The hot streak is likely to peak on Wednesday due to north-westerly winds up to 30-40 km/h, which could see a total fire ban enforced.
Rural Fire Service spokesman Gregory Allan said crews across the state had been doing hazard reduction works where possible ahead of the bushfire season. The Mercury reported last week that the run of hot days had forced the cancellation of scheduled backburning.
"We're looking at elevated fire danger, particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday with the potential for some areas to come under extreme fire danger," he said. "But there will be widespread high fire danger and the possibility of a total fire ban."
A cold front is expected to push through the region on Thursday thanks to a southerly, but temperatures could still remain in the high 20s.
"This particular run of hot weather is due to a slow-moving weather pattern, we've got a high pressure system over the Tasman which is preventing cold fronts moving through and allowing for that build up of heat while it stays parked there," Mr Phillips said.
"It's not until it moves and allows a cold front to come through that things will change."
