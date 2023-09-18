Three months on from a spate of robberies, Kurri Kurri Junior Motorcycle Club staged a successful race meet on Sunday.
The club's future was thrown into doubt in July following repeated thefts of essential equipment. In the months since, the Kurri Kurri community is doing all it can to make sure the club survives.
On a hot Sunday, the club hosted some of the region's best young riders. Volunteers spent Friday and Saturday preparing the Loxford track.
Club president Adam Botham said the committee are doing their best to make the club financially secure once again.
"We got a lot of junior kids so it was good to see," he said. "We had a few (volunteers) turn up on the Saturday for our working bee to help to tidy the place up.
"All our stuff has been replaced - new water pumps and blowers. The water pumps were bought from Chris Watson Motorcycles and the blowers from Singleton Outdoors, they did us a good deal on that."
Three weeks ago the club was robbed once again, this time in the canteen.
"This time they've ripped all the cupboards out, they've taken bits and pieces like trophies that we had in there - perpetual trophies they just wrecked or threw around," Botham said.
"We've lost other bits and pieces from our sign-on shed, they've kicked it open.
"They actually stole our camera this time, we had one of those trail cams in the tree...they've actually climbed nine metres in the air to steal a camera out of a tree."
Despite the setbacks, Botham said the club is determined to carry on and is planning future race days. He also thanked the community for their support.
"I was out there all day Friday (getting the track ready), and then we had five or six of the normal guys come out," he said.
"Craig Lantry from C and C Civil he came out with a water truck and he filled up our freshwater tank for the toilets and supplied the extra water pump for the heat because our diesel cell was stolen."
Botham said without this help the club would struggle to survive. He also thanked Kurri Kurri Bowling Club who donated $5,000.
Kurri Kurri's Cameron Dunker continued his hot form on Sunday with three Supersport race wins in round three of the Victorian Road Race Championship at Phillip Island.
Dunker also finished first in the feature race and set his fastest lap time at the Phillip Island circuit on the R6 Yamaha 600.
This weekend Dunker will race at Oakleigh in Victoria in the final round of the FIM MiniGP having already secured his trip to Valencia to contest the world final last month.
