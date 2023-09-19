Bolwarra Heights teenager Chloe Davidson has booked her ticket to the World Sport Aerobics and Fitness Championships in Belgium.
The trip will mark her second appearance at a world championships after returning with silver from 2022 event held in the Czech Republic.
The 19-year-old, former St Joseph's College student, has just returned from the Gold Coast where she finished third at the national championships.
Competing in the Adult International Individual category, Davidson's podium finish means she will travel to Ghent as part of the Australian team, competing from October 26 to 28.
Davidson is part of the UBU Sport Aerobics and Fitness team based at Aberdare. The club are looking for a major sponsor to help get seven of their athletes on the plane to Belgium.
In 2022, Davidson was part of the seven-member Newcastle Sport Aerobics and Fitness team the B-Boys which finished second in the Team Fitness category in the Czech Republic.
Davidson also competed in the International Adult Singles category, finishing a very credible 15th in her first international competition.
She said she trained four times a week with the team and then had further training sessions by herself.
Requiring countless hours of practice, Davidson has been competing for the past 11 years and said it was incredibly exciting to make it to the world stage once again.
Visit the club's Facebook page for more information about supporting the UBU Sport Aerobics and Fitness team on their journey to Belgium.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.