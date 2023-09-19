Work has started converting the training pitch at Cooks Square Park into a full sized field.
The upgrades will benefit the Maitland Magpies Football Club who can use the extended pitch for junior development league games. The club's senior teams, which play in the Northern NSW Football premier competitions, can also use the field for training.
Maitland City Council are performing the upgrades after they secured federal funding. Starting with earthworks, the pitch will also have new stormwater infrastructure and fencing with floodlights to be installed in the new year.
The Council's manager of infrastructure and works, Daniel Moloney said turf should be laid before Christmas, weather permitting.
Work is expected to finish in April. The council said they will continue to work with the federal government on funding to finalise the upgrades.
Paterson MP Meryl Swanson announced the funding in the lead up to last year's federal election. After initially announcing $2 million in upgrades, in August Infrastructure Minister Catherine King confirmed the government's commitment to the project was in fact $1 million.
At the time Maitland Liberal councillor and Deputy Mayor Mitchell Griffin said the community was owed an apology over a broken promise.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.