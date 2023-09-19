The Maitland Mercury
Thornton defeat Old Bar to win NSW PSSA Touch Football final

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated September 20 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 9:30am
Thornton Public School after winning the Hunter touch football final 8-5 against Old Bar on Tuesday, September 19. Picture supplied
Thornton Public School are touch football champions after defeating Old Bar 8-5 in the Hunter final of the primary schools competition on Tuesday.

