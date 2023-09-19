Thornton Public School are touch football champions after defeating Old Bar 8-5 in the Hunter final of the primary schools competition on Tuesday.
The team are through to the NSW Primary School Sports Association championships to be held in Sydney in term four.
The two schools were the last standing after 140 teams entered the Hunter competition - Thornton winning eight matches on their way to the title.
Teacher Jonny Rowe said it was a great reward for a good group of students.
"They're good kids, for my duty at school I go out and play touch football with them and I think that's what's helped them along the way," he said.
"They did a little clap-in for them when they came back (from Old Bar) and they felt like little heroes - school sport is good like that.
"They got an ICEE after the game for winning which they get happy about."
Players Cruz Elers and Ryder Grogan represented the school earlier this year in the Hunter representative team with Cruz also gaining selection in the NSW team.
Rowe said the 12-year-old Cruz is a special talent.
"I verse him in Tuesday night men's competition and he touches me up most nights," he said.
