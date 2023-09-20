The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Donations desperately needed at St Christopher's, Rutherford community pantry

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated September 20 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Christopher's welfare coordinator Kerrie Duffey with the community pantry. Picture by Chloe Coleman
St Christopher's welfare coordinator Kerrie Duffey with the community pantry. Picture by Chloe Coleman

Just one week ago, the community pantry at St Christopher's was at bare bones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.