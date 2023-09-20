Just one week ago, the community pantry at St Christopher's was at bare bones.
A social media plea for donations has provided a welcome boost, but those items wont last long as demand for food is so great the pantry is being emptied on a weekly basis.
People who are homeless, couch surfing, or struggling financially can come into St Christopher's Anglican Church, Rutherford every Tuesday morning for a helping hand, and the volunteers are more than happy to help.
Leading the charge is welfare coordinator and parish counselor Kerrie Duffey, who helps those who come in the door by giving them groceries to take home, pointing them in the direction of financial help, and giving them a coffee, meal and a kind ear while they're in.
Mrs Duffey said the pantry is always in need of donations, and contributes it's recent bareness to the cost of living crisis.
"It's a sign of the times, unfortunately," she said.
"I realise the government's trying to fix it up but it's not coming fast enough for a lot of our people.
"An awful lot of our people are homeless, couch surfing and living in cars and things like that which is just difficult.
"The number of kids who are couch surfing is just amazing, we get quite a few mid to older teens. It's not unusual to have 14 and 15-year-olds coming by looking for something to eat."
Mrs Duffey said it's wonderful those teenagers feel comfortable enough to come by and access help.
She can also help people make appointments with the onsite financial counselor and social worker. The financial counselor can help people sort out their bills, or speak to companies on a person's behalf.
The community pantry welcomes donations of anything with a shelf life - in particular cans with pull tops as those doing it tough don't always have access to can openers, long life milk, baby wipes and nappies, and cleaning supplies like laundry detergent and dishwashing liquid.
A recent push for donations has created some promising leads, with The Hub Rutherford pledging to freeze their leftover meals each week to donate.
But the pantry is always in need, and Mrs Duffey said she has no doubt what's on the shelves this week will be almost gone by next.
"When we finished last Tuesday there was absolutely nothing left, I mean there was a cake of soap here and a bottle of shampoo there, no food whatsoever," she said.
"We'll be just about down to bare [by next week]."
Those wanting to contribute can bring along donations to the church on Tuesdays between 9am and 11.30am, or call Kerrie on 0447 329 388 to organise a pick up.
Those in need can come along to the church during that time as well, to chat to a counselor, pick up some supplies and access a free hair cut every second Tuesday. Hair dresser Melita Chilcott will next be cutting hair there on October 3.
St Christopher's is at 92 Gillies Street, Rutherford.
