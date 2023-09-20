Meet Moon, a charming black cat whose sleek appearance is rivalled only by his loving personality.
Just one-year-old, seeking attention is Moon's passion and purpose; he's a pro at staying close to any of his human pals.
Whether he's settling into your lap or nuzzling softly against your hand, Moon's expressions of love are heartwarming and clear.
Moon dreams of a home where tranquillity reigns above all.
He might not get along with children under six but kids who understand his gentle nature are undoubtedly his kindred spirits.
He's no ordinary cat and he'll be sure to let you know that he deserves a companion who has danced to the feline rhythm before.
If you've dreamed of a cat who loves the spotlight, then you've found your perfect match.
Contact the Hunter Shelter staff on (02) 4939 1555.
Animal visiting hours are Tuesday to Sunday from 9.30am to 3.30pm. The shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
