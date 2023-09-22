THE VOICE CONVERSATION
EAST MAITLAND
An information session and conversation on the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum will be held at the Therry Centre, East Maitland on Sunday, September 24 at 1.30pm. The conversation will be facilitated by Gamilaraay woman Jennifer Rumbel. The event is free.
NATURE EXHIBITION
MRAG
Explore Helen Fenner's new art exhibition Where the Seeds Grow at Maitland Regional Art Gallery this weekend from 10am to 5pm. Discover how art connects us to our ancestral past and natures mental health.
GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Join a 90 minute guided tour by an ex warder on Saturday at 11am to delve into the history of a maximum security facility. Hear gripping stories of both famous and infamous inmates, providing a unique perspective on the past. Get tickets ($30 adults) at maitlandgaol.com.au.
COACH EXPERIENCE
MORPETH
Step back in time with an authentic 1800s stagecoach ride through the picturesque streets of Morpeth. Complete with leather seats and a team of horses it makes stops along Swan Street for exploration. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children, with upcoming dates on Sunday, September 24, October 1 and October 8. Book in at huntervalleyclassiccarriages.rezdy.com/564882/the-morpeth-cobb-and-co-stagecoach-experience.
SPORTING HISTORY
MORPETH MUSEUM
Visit Morpeth Museum over the weekend to witness Maitland's sporting history through archived photographs of local and international teams. Don't miss a snapshot from the New Zealand All Blacks 1903 visit to Morpeth. Entry is $2 for adults. The museum is open weekly from Thursday to Sunday at 11am to 2pm.
