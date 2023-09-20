The latest in a string of suspicious fires at Raworth has been contained, and firefighters will remain on the scene to deter potential firebugs.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews have left a grass fire on Goldingham Street, Raworth at about 3pm, about an hour after it was logged on Fires Near Me.
Firefighter Troy Kempnich said the blaze is being treated as suspicious, along with yesterday's (September 19) significant fire nearby at Isla Street, Raworth which burned about five hectares and "another couple" of fires in Raworth this morning.
Police and Fire and Rescue NSW's fire investigation unit have been on the scene.
Crews will remain in the area, showing a presence in an effort to prevent any further suspicious fires.
Mr Kempnich has urged the community to be vigilant, especially if you live in the Raworth and Tenmabit area.
Report all fires immediately to triple zero.
A total fire ban and extreme fire warning is now in place across the Hunter until midnight.
No fires, including grinding or welding activities, are permitted out in the open.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.