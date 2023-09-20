The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

Cumberland Hall stood for exactly 100 years on the hill now occupied by Maitland Grossman High School

By James Waddell
September 20 2023 - 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The stately Cumberland Hall which sat on the site of Maitland Grossman High School. Picture supplied.
The stately Cumberland Hall which sat on the site of Maitland Grossman High School. Picture supplied.

One of the most prominent landmarks in East Maitland used to be Cumberland Hall, a magnificent home of great architectural merit with its own domestic staff, outbuildings and sprawling grounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.