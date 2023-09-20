One of the most prominent landmarks in East Maitland used to be Cumberland Hall, a magnificent home of great architectural merit with its own domestic staff, outbuildings and sprawling grounds.
It stood for exactly 100 years on the hill now occupied by Maitland Grossman High School and was visible from a great distance.
Sadly, the house was demolished in 1960-61 in pursuit of the post-war urge to tear down existing buildings, even fine ones, and to replace them with ugly modern structures.
Today, the only hint of its existence is in the name 'Cumberland Street'.
The house, of brick and stone, was of two storeys, with slate roof, 13 rooms, and cellars beneath. The fireplaces had marble mantelpieces, with a different colour marble in each room.
Behind was a detached, two-storey servants' quarters and kitchen, walled courtyards, and a range of outbuildings.
There was a beautiful formal garden in front, sloping away towards Morpeth Road. There were gravel paths, an oval driveway around a fountain, formal garden beds, urns and statues. At one corner of the grounds was a two-storey brick stable and coach house with slate roof.
Cumberland Hall was built by an upwardly mobile grazier Enoch Cobcroft who had spent many years managing his family's squatting runs in the Moree and Tamworth districts.
In 1857 Cobcroft started building a large store on the corner of Melbourne and Lawes streets, East Maitland, a three-storey building of brick and stone which remains to this day.
Regarded as ostentatious and exceeding any commercial need, it was however appreciated as an ornament to the town.
To match the scale of his store, Cobcroft built a grand house as well - something that would make a statement about his wealth and the social station that he imagined he occupied.
Construction started in 1858 and continued for about three years until Cobcroft and his family occupied it in 1861. Cobcroft sold in 1878 to a wealthy businessman and later politician Alexander Brown MLC who lived there until his death in 1926.
On several long overseas trips Brown collected 'curiosities' to bring back to Cumberland Hall. They included a ship's gun, a turtle said to be over 100 years old, and many ornaments and other works of art. Tame deer and peacocks strutted the terraces at Cumberland Hall during Brown's tenure.
Cumberland Hall was resumed by the state government in 1929 as the site for a new girls' high school. Instead, it was pressed into service as an annex for Maitland Boys' High School for 11 years until 1943.
Damaged and dilapidated, it was rented by a wealthy widow who lived there briefly before turning it into flats.
Eventually the government had it pulled down before building the new girls' high school on the site.
Cumberland Hall was no ordinary building. Its massive proportions, elegant classical details, and the quality of its workmanship set it apart from most other structures.
It is likely that the architect was Mortimer Lewis junior (1820-1899). He is not to be confused with his more famous father, Mortimer Lewis (1796-1879) who was the Colonial Architect of NSW.
