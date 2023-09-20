Have you seen Tahlia?
Port Stephens Hunter Police are appealing for public assistance to find the teenager.
Tahlia is not in trouble, she is missing from her family in East Maitland.
Tahlia is 14-years-old, and was last seen in Maitland at 6.20pm on Monday, September 11, 2023.
She is described as being between 160-170 cm tall, 50-60 kg in weight, thin build, Caucasian in appearance, brown hair, and brown eyes.
If you see Tahlia around, or know where she is, please contact Maitland Police on 49340200, or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.
Please quote report number E81547753.
You can remain anonymous.
