A $13 million extension at Maitland Private Hospital will create more room for mental health and oncology services, the health hub's chief executive says.
Hospital CEO Peter Cizzio said the first phase of works would expand the existing Barrington Clinic to 68 beds and add new patient areas, an open-air terrace, dedicated consulting rooms, extra therapy spaces and more car parking.
"We are pleased to provide increased capacity in the hospital for services that are so desperately needed in our region, and expect completion of the project in mid-2024," Mr Cizzio said.
Dr Chris Wellard, the hospital's director of psychiatry, will oversee the expanded clinic alongside psychiatrists, mental health nurses, allied health professionals and support staff.
"As demand for mental health services continues to grow, Dr Wellard and the team bring a wealth of experience to our region, that will ultimately see an improvement in access to quality mental health care," Mr Cizzio said.
The Barrington Clinic will operate as normal during the construction, although car parking will be restricted as works continue.
"Where possible, I urge patients coming to hospital to arrange being dropped off and picked up for ease of access during the construction period," Mr Cizzio said.
The next phase, relocating and upgrading the Maitland Cancer Centre, will add a 12-chair infusion lounge as well as dedicated medical and radiation oncology consulting suites.
