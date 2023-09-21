The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Junior Football Club selected as national club of the month

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
September 21 2023 - 12:44pm
Young players from Maitland Junior and Weston Football Clubs in action at Fieldsend Oval earlier this year. Picture by Ben Carr
Maitland Junior Football Club has been awarded a national prize after their success enhancing female participation at a grass roots level.

