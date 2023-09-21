Maitland Junior Football Club has been awarded a national prize after their success enhancing female participation at a grass roots level.
Football Australia named the Magpies the club of the month for their development program. The club has players aged five to 65-years-old and is invested in growing the sport for children and adults.
With more than 1,000 players, the junior football club is the largest in Maitland - a third of the players are female with a target of 50 percent participation on the horizon.
Secretary Evelyn Stonham said the club is all about community.
"Supporting women and girls in our club is a natural thing we do because they are a player. That's how we look at all our players," Stonham told footballaustralia.com.au.
"We want them to be doing what they want to do. So it really is the same as we do for the boys.
"We make sure we accredit coaches. We make sure they are aware of all of the programs that are available to do."
Starting with less than 100 female players not long ago, the club is now approaching 400 with a large increase in female coaches as well.
In June, the club raised more than $30,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation after one of their players was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.
The club changer award recognises clubs who build welcoming and inclusive cultures. It is part of a Football Australia program which aims to protect and enhance clubs.
