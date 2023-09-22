The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Yes campaigners accuse Maitland City Council of removing signs

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated September 22 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Walk for Yes march held on Sunday, September 17 in Newcastle. Picture by Marina Neil
A Walk for Yes march held on Sunday, September 17 in Newcastle. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland City Council has been accused of removing campaign signage in the lead up to The Voice referendum on October 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.