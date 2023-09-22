Maitland City Council has been accused of removing campaign signage in the lead up to The Voice referendum on October 14.
Maitland for Yes campaign manager Caitlin Coombe said their signs had been removed from private property.
"We had someone put up a sign in Morpeth, within 20 minutes that sign had been removed," she said.
"The same for signs in Tenambit, within a couple of hours the signs had been removed."
The allegations come after the council passed a motion in June taking a neutral stance on the Voice referendum. The motion also prohibits Yes or No campaigners advertising on council owned buildings.
Ms Coombe said a note was left after a council ranger removed the signs. In a separate incident, she said a ranger attempted to cut a sign from a letterbox well within the property's boundary.
A spokesperson for the council said rangers had not recorded any signs removed from either Morpeth or Tenambit.
Yes for Maitland are part of Yes23, a national group in support of an Indigenous voice to parliament. Ms Coombe, who is a Labor party member, said the group are a grassroots organisation.
"I don't want to get the council staff in trouble either because I think they are just doing their job and they're following the orders," Ms Coombe said.
The council spokesperson said their facilities can be hired to promote a Yes or a No campaign and signage could be put on private property
"In line with the resolution, signs for a yes or no position cannot be placed on council property, which includes the road reserve (generally footpaths and nature strips) as well as buildings and fencing," the spokesperson said.
"Signage can be placed on private property, being on a privately owned asset such as a fence or within a property boundary."
In a Facebook post, Greens candidate Campbell Knox criticised the council for removing the signs.
Liberal councillor and deputy mayor Mitchell Griffin criticised Mr Knox's comments, calling them misleading.
Responding to Mr Knox's post, Cr Griffin said: "I thought you were better than this to play these grubby tactics by misleading people in order to discredit me and other councillors.
"Just for the record. No one is preventing either Yes or No campaigners from hiring council owned facilities for the use of meetings, information sessions or workshops," Cr Griffin said.
The deputy mayor also pointed to other NSW councils spending money on advertising in support of either a Yes or No vote, saying the council had saved ratepayers money by taking a neutral stance.
In May, Lake Macquarie council voted to support the Voice amid criticism that the position went beyond the council's purview.
