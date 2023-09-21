With just over a week to go, the blood donation battle between Tocal College and Hunter Trade College has reached great heights and saved almost 250 lives.
The challenge kicked off on June 1, and so far 83 students, teachers and community members have rolled up their sleeves in the name of friendly rivalry and saving lives.
Both schools have rallied at Maitland Donor Centre, and Tocal College is currently in the lead with 44 donations.
But the school shouldn't feel too comfortable about winning yet, as Hunter Trade College is right on their tail with 39 donations.
The blood drive finishes on Saturday, September 30.
More than 2500 blood bags and plasma medications are issued to hospitals in NSW every day, with donations collected locally helping patients right across the state.
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce thanked the colleges for helping to boost blood stocks.
"Right now, in particular, we need more people with O positive and O negative to book a donation," he said.
"These are both blood types that can be used in emergency situations, with O negative particularly needed when a patient's blood type us unknown.
"With one in three people needing blood in their lifetime, you never know when it might be a family member, a neighbour or someone from your community who needs it."
To have your blood donation count for Tocal or Hunter Trade's team, let the reception staff know when you check in at Maitland Donor Centre. Community members are more than welcome to participate.
To book a donation either as a group or individual, visit call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood app.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.