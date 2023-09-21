The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Tocal College and Hunter Trade College battle it out to make the most blood donations

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
September 21 2023 - 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tocal students (back) Emma Pelling, Marlon Collins, Lakin Agnew, Caitlin Metcalfe, Ethan Perich and (front) Sarah Pace, Mitch Greentree, Nathan Jospeh, Harry Smith and Abbie Waterson (seated. Picture supplied
Tocal students (back) Emma Pelling, Marlon Collins, Lakin Agnew, Caitlin Metcalfe, Ethan Perich and (front) Sarah Pace, Mitch Greentree, Nathan Jospeh, Harry Smith and Abbie Waterson (seated. Picture supplied

With just over a week to go, the blood donation battle between Tocal College and Hunter Trade College has reached great heights and saved almost 250 lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.