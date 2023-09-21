The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

MRAG snags monumental 'Pregnant Woman' sculpture on loan from National Gallery of Australia

By Newsroom
Updated September 22 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cropped image of Mueck's 'Pregnant Woman', which is double the size of a person at 2.5 metres tall. Picture supplied
A cropped image of Mueck's 'Pregnant Woman', which is double the size of a person at 2.5 metres tall. Picture supplied

Maitland Regional Art Gallery (MRAG) has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the National Gallery of Australia (NGA), which will see the significant sculpture Pregnant Woman by Ron Mueck touch down in our city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.