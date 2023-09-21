Maitland Regional Art Gallery (MRAG) has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the National Gallery of Australia (NGA), which will see the significant sculpture Pregnant Woman by Ron Mueck touch down in our city.
Under the recently announced Sharing the National Collection program, the monumental sculpture will be on display at MRAG for 18 months, starting in April 2024.
Federal Minister for the Arts Tony Burke, announced Maitland Regional Art Gallery as one of the early institutions to take part in the program through a long term loan of a highly significant work of art from the national collection.
MRAG director Gerry Bobsien said "Ron Mueck is one of Australia's most internationally accomplished artists and Pregnant Woman is an important part of the National Gallery of Australia's collection".
"We are thrilled to present this work in conversation with our own collection to captivate our audiences and attract people to Maitland," she said.
"This will have enormous impact for regional audiences. It will create opportunities for people to experience an internationally acclaimed work of art outside a major metropolitan city."
Standing at an impressive height of 2.5 metres, Pregnant Woman by Ron Mueck is nearly double the size of an average person.
Mueck himself has explained the work is a contemporary response to the representations of motherhood, echoing the longstanding tradition of portraying mothers and children in art.
MRAG is well prepared to showcase this remarkable artwork in a dedicated exhibition space, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in its monumental presence.
This work of art will be on long term loan from the National Gallery of Australia with support from the Australian Government as part of Sharing the National Collection.
