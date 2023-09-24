Maitland libraries launch Spring school holidays schedule

Get ready to dive into a world of imagination and learning this spring school holidays as Maitland City Council Libraries release their lineup of exciting events.
The libraries curated roster of exciting events is designed to spark the minds of kids and families alike.
From crafting colourful gardens with chalk, to exploring the mysteries of camouflage in nature, to book launches, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Council's Coordinator Community Participation Carol Edmonds said to mark your calendars.
"And join us for a spring full of enchanting experiences, learning opportunities and memorable moments for the whole family," she said.
"From East Maitland, to Rutherford, to Thornton, to Maitland Library, we have a range of events for all ages this September and October school holiday period."
Here's the full event list happening across the various library locations:
Bookings are essential for all events as places are limited.
Visit www.maitlandlibrary.com.au to view the full event listings and to secure your place.
