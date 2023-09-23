In October 1843 the Sydney committee of the Society in Aid of the German Mission to the Aborigines terminated its financial support. One explanation was increasing concern regarding the influence of the Germans in the northern region. The withdrawal of funding left Rev Eipper in a difficult position, particularly as he was married with a young family. He initially decided to remain in Moreton Bay with several lay missionaries and to support himself through manual labour. In 1844 he left for Sydney and was received by the Synod of Australia of the Established Church of Scotland.

