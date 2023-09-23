The Maitland Mercury
Christoff Eipper: a Maitland missionary and teacher who deserves to be remembered

By Lisa Thomas
Updated September 24 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 9:24am
Christoff Eipper aged 23. Picture supplied.
Christoff Eipper aged 23. Picture supplied.

Within the Maitland community the Eipper name is principally associated with John William Christopher Eipper (1840-1905), who for several years late in his life was editor and part-owner of the Maitland Mercury. His father Christoff Eipper also deserves to be remembered, not least because of his early work as a missionary in the colony.

