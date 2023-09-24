The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Stars from Kurri Kurri's Team Lantry Boxing enjoy standout year

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
September 24 2023 - 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been a huge year for the young athletes of Team Lantry Boxing with six of the gym's team claiming state and national titles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.