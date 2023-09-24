It has been a huge year for the young athletes of Team Lantry Boxing with six of the gym's team claiming state and national titles.
Ethan Hamid, Eve Bryson, Taylah Gentzen, Reef Sattler, Noah Stackman and Jessie Johnson have all excelled on the national stage for the Kurri Kurri based boxing team, and the accolades keep coming.
Hamid and Bryson will represent their country next month, fighting for Team Australia. Bryson will fight against a team from New Zealand while Hamid will travel to Portland, Oregon to fight against a team from the United States.
Both Hamid and Bryson are rising stars of the sport, Hamid winning gold at the NSW Open Titles earlier this month while Bryson claimed silver, defeating the current Australian champion in the process. At the same tournament in Sydney, Stackman and Johnson won gold in the Novice State Titles.
On Saturday, August 26, teammate Gentzen was crowned the Australian National Boxing Federation's Female Lightweight champion. Held at Marks Point Bowling Club, Gentzen defeated Audrey Mosig by unanimous points decision.
Before that Gentzen won gold at the Australian Open Championships while Hamid entered the Olympic Pathway event at the same tournament and was defeated in the final, claiming silver.
Earlier in the year, Sattler and Bryson won the NSW Youth Selection event and represented their state at the National titles. Sattler won silver at the nationals while Bryson was beaten in a fight for the bronze position.
In the Open category, Gentzen won the 63 kilogram women's division while Hamid won the 57 kilogram men's.
The fighters are excelling under the guidance of professional boxer Tyson Lantry.
"It's been a pretty busy six months - it's been amazing," Lantry said.
"To have the athletes that I have, just to allow themselves to believe in what I'm putting in front of them and be disciplined enough to do so and do what they are asked, I'm extremely proud as a coach.
"For me growing up through boxing my whole life I've seen so many coaches come and go and to be able to be here for these guys as my family as my team that's what I take most pride in."
Lantry praised Hamid who he said has devoted himself to the sport in the past two years.
"He's had nearly 40 (fights) now and that's been over the last two years because he's just put his hand up each and every weekend to go to every fight," he said.
Lantry said Bryson has committed in the same way, however there are less fights available in the sport for female boxers.
After opening in a friend's backyard, Lantry has operated out of his current Kurri Kurri premises for two years.
"I live an extremely busy life between managing and mentoring boxing athletes as well as kids that come to me for help off the street," he said.
"Mixing that with my partner, with my kids, and then mixing it with myself as an athlete."
In August, Lantry fought Luke Jackson on the Nikita Tszyu undercard, beaten via a round six decision. The boxer is hopeful of organising a rematch in the coming months.
