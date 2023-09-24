The Maitland Mercury
Maitland win President's Cup after dominating St Mary's 32-10

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated September 24 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 1:00pm
Maitland continued their dominance of the President's Cup competition on Sunday defeating St Mary's 32-10 to win their third straight title.

