Remembering cherished teacher and community hero Ray Newstead

Ray Newstead was a man unwilling to give up on anyone.
When the former rugby league lock retired as a maths teacher from Cessnock High School he taught prisoners how to read and write. Then when he found there was little for the prisoners to read, he wrote books to help teach basic skills.
Some were able to write for the first time, writing notes for loved ones in Christmas cards.
Ray Newstead died at Lake Macquarie Private Hospital of prostate cancer on Friday, September 15, he was 86-years-old.
Born in Cessnock on January 24, 1937, Raymond Albert Newstead devoted his life to helping others.
He was school captain of Cessnock High School and graduated from Newcastle Teachers' College in 1955. He went to Sydney and played in the lower grades with the Balmain Tigers for three seasons, culminating in a grand final victory in 1957.
Ray returned to Cessnock and taught thousands of students, firstly at Cessnock primary school and then Cessnock High as a maths teacher.
On the weekend he played for the Goannas, spending 12 seasons with the club.
If there was a charitable organisation in Cessnock at the time, Ray was a part of it. He cared deeply about his town and had volunteer roles on the council and in various sporting bodies including little athletics and the Police Boys Rugby League Club.
When Ray formed the Police Boys, he got Goannas legends Warren Jowett, Bob Everson, John Fairns and Barry Holden to coach the teams.
He helped establish the sheltered workshops in Cessnock, providing opportunities for persons with a disability and then helped in the creation of the Hunter Vintage Festival in the 1970s. He also helped establish the Masonic Lodge chapter in Cessnock.
Throughout his working life and in retirement Ray devoted countless hours to a great number of charities including the Spastic Centre and the Samaritans.
He raised thousands of dollars for the Spastic Centre alongside his wife Jean and for the Samaritans he spent 20 years filling tax returns for people who couldn't afford an accountant.
Ray and Jean moved into a retirement village in 2019.
"The first thing he did was he went down to the old Maitland hospital and he said how can I help," Jean said.
"He did the training for sitting with dementia patients, after that he only had two people that he saw because COVID came of course.
"He intended to go on and that's when his health and all these other things happened to him."
After he was diagnosed with prostrate cancer, Jean said Ray developed a bucket list. One item was getting personalised aprons for the Bunnings barbecue - where he was raising funds for prostate cancer awareness.
Jean said he finally ticked that item off, getting his picture taken alongside Hunter Prostate Cancer Awareness chair Brendon Young
"We have got a photo here of Brendon sitting with one apron on and he's (Ray) in his hospital bed and he's got his apron on too," she said.
He is survived by his wife, Jean, daughter Leanne and sons Paul and Brad. Ray's funeral is on Tuesday, September 26 at Fry Bros Chapel Rutherford.
