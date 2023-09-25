Life in the fast lane had me blocked on Facebook

I was recently blocked on Facebook for a week.
Not because I had made an unsavoury post, shared inappropriate pictures or had been rude to anyone.
I was blocked simply because I was going too fast. Yep that's right, apparently I went too fast in my attempt to make a post.
I could still post on the pages I managed but I kept getting a pop up message telling me that I had been blocked for going too fast.
I must admit the warning and the punishment (partial Facebook exile) made me laugh.
But then it occurred to me that isn't it becoming a common habit to speed up in everything we do?
Life has become all about easy, quick meals - or fast food; GPS options for the shortest traveling route to a destination; we scan stories and documents rather than thoroughly reading them - just for the key points; and these days many of us don't even take the time to read a good book. We instead resort to programs that read to us while we cram in a walk or travel to work or other destinations.
I even found myself rushing my dog with his sniffing on a recent morning walk. Admittedly he was sniffing what seemed like every blade of grass and tree trunk, but he was only taking the time to enjoy his environment.
In fact, it was that sniffing little furball that left me with the epiphany that I need to slow down, enjoy my environment and journey through each day.
Quite simply I need to give myself time to stop and smell the roses (as opposed to the blades of grass).
For me it is a timely reminder to stop living Life in the Fast Lane (thank you Eagles for these words).
I don't want to lose control as we head into the tail end of the year that is 2023 and what always seems to be the busy and crazy Christmas period.
From this point I will aim to slow down the pace and hopefully not get blocked from Facebook...Again.
Keen to follow in my cruisy pooch's footprints.
Donna Sharpe
Lower Hunter Editor
