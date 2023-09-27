It was two from two on Sunday as Maitland Football Club celebrated dual grand final wins in Northern NSW Football's premier youth competition.
The under-15s won a nail-biting penalty shootout against North Coast at Adamstown before the under-18s also defeated North Coast, this time winning 2-1 in regulation time.
Maitland Technical Director Steve Lancaster said of the club's five youth league sides, four made finals. The under-15s defeated minor premiers Valentine 4-0 in the semi-final, while the under-18s defeated Newcastle Olympic 2-1 in their semi-final, ending Olympic's 19 game winning streak.
"The semi-finals for the 15s and 18s were huge and it was almost one of those comments were people said we'd probably played the grand final in the semi-final," Lancaster said.
Maitland trailed early in the under-15s grand final before North Coast had a player sent-off after about 30 minutes. With the clock winding down and the North Coast team settling in behind the ball, Maitland scored through Rhys Simpson, sending the game to extra-time.
With the deadlock remaining at 1-1, the game went to a penalty shootout, the Magpies winning 9-8.
Like in the earlier game, Maitland conceded first in the under-18s decider before a brace to Riley Kent in the second-half secured the win.
"So overall a really good day, but as I said both those 15s and 18s came from fourth position (to win)," Lancaster said.
A strong contingent of Maitland FC players will represent Northern NSW at the National Youth Championships in October.
The boys tournament starts on Monday, October 2 in Sydney while the girls will be in action in Wollongong a week later, starting on October 9.
Charlie Cotten and Marcus Anderson will play in the boys under-15s tournament, alongside St Joseph's, Lochnivar student Rylan O'Brien who plays his club football for Edgeworth.
O'Brien's classmates Lucas Johnston, William Walker and Oscar Archbold will play in the under-16s, Archbold plays club football for Weston.
Magpies junior Charlie Pollard will also be in action while the club has four players heading to the girls tournament.
Leanna Frost, Sophie Johnson and Lilly Sutton will play under-14s while Madeline Conn will feature in the under-16s.
Many of the players are involved with the Newcastle Jets academy and Lancaster said the club supports players wanting to further their careers.
"We also make sure that we keep in contact, we've got a process where we do that, they get invited to any event that we have during the year so we make sure that we keep in touch," he said.
"Because the ultimate goal is to get those players back to Maitland FC."
