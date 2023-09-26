The Maitland Mercury
Festive frames is sharing the spirit of Christmas in Maitland

By Staff Reporters
September 27 2023 - 8:00am
Maitland residents are invited to share their festive spirit this Christmas through their lens. Picture supplied
Maitland City Council is inviting Maitland residents to submit photos that capture the essence of their cherished Christmas time celebrations, as part of the Festive Frames photo competition.

