Maitland City Council is inviting Maitland residents to submit photos that capture the essence of their cherished Christmas time celebrations, as part of the Festive Frames photo competition.
Every photograph submitted to the competition is a window into the unique ways Maitland celebrates the festive season.
Whether it's a snapshot of a cherished tradition, a festive family meal, intricately adorned decorations, or a poignant moment of giving, each image tells a story that resonates with the heart of Maitland's community.
Nine outstanding images from those submitted will be picked out and adorn the facade of Maitland City Library during the festive season.
The winning images will also receive a $50 gift voucher for use at a local Maitland business.
Maitland City Council Senior Place Activation Officer Kara Stonestreet said photos bring the magical memories of Christmas to life.
"We all celebrate the festive season in our own unique way," she said.
'Walls that Talk is a creative way to share how Maitland and its people celebrate around Christmas time."
All submissions for the Festive Frames photo competition can be made through Maitland City Council's website. Entries will close on Sunday, October 15 2023.
