Mark your calendars and prepare to dance the night away with musicians Cygan Groove when LIVE at The Levee returns better than ever.
Central Maitland's very own 'speakeasy' is set to bring the groove back to Coffin Lane on Friday, October 20, from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.
The live music event promises to be an unforgettable evening of sultry sounds, delectable dining and a vibrant atmosphere.
Cygan Groove is ready to rewind the clock with the glamour of the 1940s, combining guitar and violin lead tunes backed by the double bass.
The Levee Public Programs Officer David Graham said prepare to be transported on a musical journey when Cygan Groove takes to the stage.
"This ensemble of exceptionally talented regional musicians combines elements of jazz, classical, contemporary and world music elements to create a jaw dropping performance," he said.
Event attendees can prepare to indulge their taste buds with handcrafted and award winning wines by Tranquil Vale Vineyard, while savouring the culinary delights of participating eateries.
"Whether you're in the mood for paella, pizza, bento or other delectable cuisine, the Levee offers a diverse range of dining options," Mr Graham said.
Visit mait.city/LIVEatTheLevee for more information about the upcoming LIVE at The Levee event.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.