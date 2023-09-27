Meet Tank, a charming bull terrier with a heart of gold and a spirit that's as boundless as his energy.
At two-years-old, Tank's greatest passion is forming a strong bond with his humans, whether he's curling up by your side or spending time with you outdoors.
Tank adores playing in the yard with his humans and his favourite toys, making him the perfect companion for outdoor adventures.
Tank is in search of a loving home, where he can be his truest self.
While he won't suit households with children under 15, he's a gentle giant who connects deeply with more mature, understanding souls.
Tank isn't your ordinary dog, and he's looking for a companion whose ready to tackle life head on with a spirited and loving pup by their side.
If you've been dreaming of a loyal four-legged friend who also loves his time in the sun, Tank could be your perfect paw-some match!
For inquiries and to meet Tank in person, reach out to the Hunter Shelter staff at (02) 4939 1555.
The RSPCA Hunter shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
