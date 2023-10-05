Kurri Kurri High School wishes class of 2023 all the best for future Advertising Feature

Kurri Kurri High School's incoming leadership team for 2023-24 look forward to the challenges ahead. Picture supplied

In celebrating their Year 12 students, Kurri Kurri High School acknowledges the hard work and determination that has gotten them to this point.



Completing six years of high school, where two years were impacted by COVID and the learning from home period has certainly been a struggle and yet they have stayed the distance and will graduate in style!



While they may be small in number, their determination to see out Year 12 has allowed staff at Kurri Kurri High to marvel at their talents in the practical Major Works of Industrial Technology Timber and Visual Art, their flair for writing in English Extension 2 and Society and Culture and of course their continued application to the many HSC courses that they have undertaken.

For several of students, this is not their first encounter with preparing for the HSC examinations. The acceleration program at Kurri Kurri High School has provided students with the opportunity to have already completed one examination last year, allowing them to understand the level of effort and hard work that is required to successfully complete a course for the HSC.



This has paid off for several of students, knowing that they are going into this year's examinations with a high band result from last year already counting towards their ATAR.

In continuing to celebrate their dedication and application, many Kurri Kurri High School Year 12 students have already achieved success by taking advantage of the early entry scheme allowing them to access universities across Australia and in degrees ranging from Pharmaceutical to Engineering (mining). This success reflects hard work in Year 11 and eases the pressure of performing in the HSC examinations.

Kurri Kurri High School's Big Picture Academy students have also been a shining light with this group being the first to complete the graduation portfolio and access university through their senior thesis project. Their exhibitions have engaged audiences and revealed the power of personalised, passion-based learning.



This innovative approach to learning has prepared them for successful futures and highlights the many educational pathways available for students at Kurri Kurri High School.

Students in Kuta Kaya have already started their transition into post school life through their involvement in the transition to work program and engagement with post school providers throughout year 12. These students have worked especially hard over the past two years to ensure that they are equipped for life and work after Kurri Kurri High School

None of this would have been possible without the ongoing support of Kurri Kurri High School's dedicated teachers and the families of students who have been the biggest advocates for our students. They have continued to motivate, encourage and reassure students to keep going and for that the school is grateful.