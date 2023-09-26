The Maitland Mercury
The Mutual Bank releases annual report showing growth of 6.3 percent

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 26 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 1:13pm
The head office of the Mutual Bank at East Maitland. Picture by The Mutual Bank
The Mutual Bank has grown its total assets to $1.1 billion at 30 June 2023, an increase of 6.3% on the last financial year.

