The Mutual Bank has grown its total assets to $1.1 billion at 30 June 2023, an increase of 6.3% on the last financial year.
The Hunter-based bank released its 2023 Annual Report at its 135th Annual General Meeting on Thursday 21 September. CEO Mark Williams said the bank's total loans outstanding also increased by 15% on the last financial year, to $856.4 million.
"Our growth rate of 15% means that The Mutual Bank's growth rate surpassed broader financial system credit growth which ran at 4.5% for the year ended 30 June 2023," he said.
"Importantly, our credit quality remains exceptional with The Mutual Bank having zero loans in arrears greater than 90 days as at 30 June 2023."
Mr Williams attributed this credit quality to the bank's cautious approach to lending to ensure the loans provided are affordable for our Members.
As a customer-owned bank, The Mutual Bank was able to assist dozens of educational, sporting, cultural and community organisations with a combined $124,000 in sponsorship.
Other notable achievements throughout the year included The Mutual Bank's Budget Home Loan being recognised on the 2023 Mozo Experts Choice Awards in the Low-Cost
Home Loan Category; the Raymond Terrace Branch winning the category of Outstanding Professional Services in the 2022 Port Stephens Examiner Local Business Awards and upgrades to the ATM fleet and The Mutual App.
Mr Williams also praised the bank's former CEO Geoff Seccombe who retired on July 1 this year after 34 years with the organisation.
"Geoff has led the bank with dedication, professionalism and embedded a truly member-centric approach with an underpinning financial strength," he said.
The Mutual Bank's Annual Report is available to view at themutual.com.au.
