Flood damaged Louth Park Road set for vital repairs

Louth Park Road is set vital rehabilitation work after it was severely damaged in the 2022 floods.
Maitland City Council will resurface the road along a two kilometre stretch between Trappaud Road and close to Reflection Drive.
The works will also include repairing the Yarrabong Bridge and replacing damaged pipes in the area.
Crews will be onsite from Monday, October 16 with the work expected to take four weeks.
The council's manager of works, Ashley Kavanagh said all efforts will be made to lessen the impact on residents while the repairs are being completed.
"We recognise this closure will affect residents in Louth Park particularly those on O'Connells Road, however we will make sure locals are always able to access their property during this time," he said.
"There will be detours in place via Mount Vincent Road while work occurs, and we appreciate the community for their patience and understanding during this time."
Signs will also be installed in the area from this week to alert commuters of the closure.
