A civic reception for the city's rugby teams will be held for the first time since 1999 as Maitland celebrates their dual premiership success.
In a landmark year, the Pickers and Blacks won grand finals during the same season for the first time in 40 years.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said the achievement needed to be officially recognised.
"It's been a great year for Maitland sporting success," he said. "The joint win of the premier side for the men's rugby league and rugby union hasn't happened since I was a pup.
"It's a significant occasion and when we have multiple top-tier adult successes that should be acknowledged by the city."
The motion for the reception was unanimously adopted at the council's meeting on Tuesday, September 26, with the costs to be allocated from existing funding. The council will announce details of the reception in the coming weeks.
The Pickers finished their season on Sunday, September 24, defeating St Mary's in the final of the President's Cup at Commbank Stadium, their third straight title.
The dominant 32-10 win followed a 46-10 thrashing of South Newcastle in the Newcastle Rugby League grand final on Saturday, September 2.
While the Pickers defended their premiership, the Blacks broke a 24-year drought by defeating Merewether 32-26 in the Hunter Rugby decider at No. 2 Sportsground on Saturday, August 27.
