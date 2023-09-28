Maitland's Imperial Hotel staff member Kethana Atkins goes above and beyond and her actions haven't gone unnoticed.
The 20-year-old was announced as a finalist in the Employee Excellence in Service award in this year's Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW awards.
Kethana who has been working at the Imperial Hotel for the past year said she was shocked to hear she had been nominated.
"I was in disbelief," she said.
An example that showcases Kethana's commitment to the hospitality industry is her time spent at another Hunt Hospitality venue.
While on holidays at Nelson Bay, Kethana went above her job description and offered to work at the Seabreeze Hotel which was faced with staffing pressures.
"I ended up spending the next few months there," Kethana said.
Hunt Hospitality's Director of Operations Tod Sutherland said the team takes immense pride in Kethana's dedication to her role.
It's the people that make the pub," he said.
"Having Kethana named as a finalist is a reflection of her hard work, dedication, and genuine enthusiasm for creating meaningful connections with our guest's."
The winner of the award will be announced on October 31.
Kethana said she will be attending the awards night in Sydney.
"I am very excited," she said.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.