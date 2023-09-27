A Mutual Bank staff member has been recognised for her qualities as an emerging leader with a national award.
Hannah Blaik, who is the Hunter-based bank's People and Culture Business Partner was named the Bridges 2023 Customer Owned Banking Association's (COBA) Emerging Leader.
Ms Blaik received the award at the annual COBA Convention on the Gold Coast on Monday, September 25.
This prestigious national award recognises Ms Blaik's exceptional commitment to customer-owned banking, and her own career development as an emerging leader.
The Mutual Bank's CEO Mark Williams praised Ms Blaik's passion for her career.
"Hannah has been with The Mutual Bank for five years and in that time has progressed her career from Member Service Officer, Marketing Officer, HR Officer, HR Specialist to her current role as People and Culture Business Partner," he said.
"During this time Hannah has completed a Bachelor of Social Science with a major in Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management and is currently completing her Masters in Business Administration.
"I am looking forward to see how Hannah will shape the future of mutual banking in years to come."
Ms Blaik is a member of Hunter Young Professionals, represents the bank at community sponsorship events and was a recent panellist at a University of Newcastle Opportunities in Banking and Finance event, sharing her passion for customer-owned banking.
As part of her prize, Ms Blaik will have the chance to attend an industry-specific conference or professional development event.
