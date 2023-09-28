Women and children escaping domestic violence (DV) in the Maitland community will soon have access to purpose built emergency accommodation.
Maitland is one of 27 regional areas which will benefit from the new 'Core and Cluster' program, offering women self-contained units and access to services after fleeing DV.
Housing Plus will construct and manage the properties with the accommodation and services being managed by Carrie's Place who have been providing services to women and children for 44 years in the Maitland area.
Carrie's Place CEO Jayne Clowes said it is an exciting time for Carrie's Place on many levels.
"The purpose built emergency accommodation for women and children will better meet their support needs and the tailored services will give them the best opportunity for trauma recovery," she said.
Ms Clowes said the emergency accommodation in Maitland will also be accessible for women and children living in other areas of the Hunter.
"It's accommodation that women and children deserve, it's a human right," she said.
"Brand new accommodation tailored to people fleeing domestic violence, it's just brilliant."
Housing Plus CEO Justin Cantelo said it was important that regional communities benefited from the Governments funding for domestic and family violence accommodation.
"Our partnership with Carrie's Place combines our knowledge and expertise of design and construction with their local experience in service delivery," he said.
Mr Cantelo said he believes the partnership will create true and long-lasting outcomes for the community.
"These units are going to provide such a critical service to help women and children heal, recover and gain their independence back," he said.
Development applications have been submitted for the Maitland site and Mr Cantelo said they are hoping to have approval by the end of the year and for construction to be completed by late 2024.
Housing Plus and Carrie's Place acknowledge generous contributions made by local organisations that supported their joint grant application, in particular the Wests Knights Foundation.
