Local historians are concerned for the future of the old Maitland Hospital more than 18 months after its closure.
The former hospital is owned by the NSW Government and houses community and mental health services which will be relocated to the current hospital at Metford once a new facility is built.
However, no timeline has been given for the transition and Maitland Historical Society president Kevin Short said it's unclear what the site will be used for once empty.
With buildings dating back to the early 1840s, Mr Short said the community had an attachment to the hospital and would like to know what the future plans are.
"State governments, I won't say this one in particular but state governments have over time had a wonderful ability to allow things to be demolished by neglect," he said.
"I think that's what concerns everyone, a really good example of that was the Cumberland Hall, the education department took it over and they just allowed it to deteriorate so much and it had to be demolished."
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said the issue is "very much on my radar" and the community will be consulted on any future plans once the remaining health services are relocated.
"We want to get community consultation, I was speaking to the health minister just about this last week in fact, we want to see what the benefit will be for Maitland and particularly get some timeframes about how long it will take to build the other building," she said.
Ms Aitchison, who visited the site two months ago describing the site as looking "pretty awful", said social housing is an unlikely option in the near future.
"You can't really co-locate emergency housing with services that are operating with people coming in and out all the time and then there's also an issue about securing the site," she said.
"Once you open the site it's all open rather than partially - so there's a way to go on it."
Once the services currently housed at the old hospital move, Ms Aitchison said Property and Development NSW will take control of the asset. The Maitland MP also flagged a native title claim could also be made in that time.
She said the failure of adequate planning by the previous Coalition government has also led to the stalemate.
"Before the new hospital opened, I was raising this with government then," she said. "We've only been in government now for six months. So we've been having the meetings, talking to the different ministers who are involved in that process.
"This plan should have probably been done before the new hospital actually opened - there should have been more of a transition plan."
Les Hall lives across the road and was born at the hospital, he said the quality of living has improved since the relocation. The Ted Mulry Gang lead guitarist said a mix of private enterprise and public facilities could work well.
"The Victorian section which is straight across from me and I'm not sure what it was originally used for, I've heard all sorts of things - it's a glorious old building but the top verandah has been enclosed to make space for more beds," he said.
"There was a similar building apparently somewhere that a friend was telling me with the same problem, they took it back to original and turned it into a motel."
Mr Hall bought his house in 1976 and said property prices haven't been affected by the hospital relocation. With the hospital gone he said the area was tidier, quieter and it was easier to get a park
"Ask any of the neighbours and they'll tell you exactly the same thing," he said. "We're still walking distance to town, there's a bus stop right out front basically, there's schools within walking distance."
