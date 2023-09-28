A grant funding of $83,000 will allow Maitland City Council to tackle illegal dumping at a site on Weblands Street in Aberglasslyn.
The 27.95 hectare site which has been identified as an illegal dumping hot spot, has led council to implement new measures to prevent, deter and educate the community.
Maitland City Council regulatory compliance co-ordinator Gemma McMahon said the Aberglasslyn site had a longstanding issue of illegal dumping and antisocial behaviour.
"Over the past five years, approximately 50 tonnes of various waste types, including household rubbish, green waste, vehicle parts and industrial waste have been illegally dumped at the site and removed by council," she said.
"The site comprises bush land and unapproved 4WD and trial bike tracks and is accessible via several entries, which contributes to people being able to drive in and dump their waste easily."
Ms McMahon said about ten percent of all reported illegal dumping instances within the Maitland local government area have occurred at the Aberglasslyn site.
"The grant will primarily restrict access by installing fences and access gates and this is to really limit vehicle access to the site," she said.
New "Report Illegal Dumping" signage is already in place at entry points to the site, with bollards, cable fencing and access gates to be installed along a 550m stretch of the site's western perimeter next month.
In future months, council will also install surveillance cameras to support illegal dumping investigations carried out by rangers.
Ms McMahon said the funding would also aid the removal of ten tonnes of waste currently littering the site.
"Ultimately, we aim to create a cleaner, safe and more sustainable Weblands Street site, enhancing the overall quality of life for the community and protecting the local environment," she said.
