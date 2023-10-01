OUR PAST: Luskintyre Bridge was third built on the site

The Lower Hunter is fortunate in having an impressive number of historic bridges, Luskintyre Bridge being one of two surviving New South Wales examples of an early steel Pratt truss bridge.
At completion, its steel trusses were the largest in the state apart from those of the Hawkesbury Railway Bridge (1898).
The bridge is an item of environmental heritage under the Maitland Local Environmental Plan, and of State Heritage significance under the Roads and Maritime Heritage and Conservation Register.
The first low-level bridge over the Hunter River was to be built by local subscription (at a cost of £555), but it was destroyed by flood in 1857 before its completion.
Court action followed, with the building contractor being awarded costs and damages after the committee objected to payment and the tenant farmers, who had contributed toward the cost, recovered their money from the committee members many of whom became insolvent.
A public meeting at the Red Lion Inn, Lochinvar in November 1863 demanded a punt between Lochinvar and Luskintyre. In 1864, a punt was put into service, only to be removed to Windermere in 1867.
In 1868, Public Works constructed a causeway, despite public demands for a bridge, stating that it "was likely to be more permanent and useful than a low-level bridge".
The causeway was partially washed away later that year and a Maitland Mercury correspondent commented: "I think about four feet of drift sand as a foundation did not show very good engineering".
Previously, people had drowned at the crossing and in May 1869 a public meeting held at the Red Lion Inn petitioned the government for a low-level bridge.
The local member said the bridge was "much required at Luskintyre, as the residents had to swim their produce over the river on the backs of their horses".
In January 1873 the NSW Legislative Assembly allocated £1000 for a low-level bridge and approaches.
Tenders were called for in May of the same year and Thomas Smith completed the bridge in April 1874.
It was noted to be a strong, substantial piece of work with credit to the contractor who had had to contend with a series of flushes and one heavy flood during construction.
By 1884 the approaches of this bridge were almost impassable for anything except light vehicles, and by 1893 the bridge and road were in a deplorable state.
In 1899 a large and enthusiastic public meeting called for the erection of a high-level bridge to replace the low-level one which was described as "worn out, dangerous, and altogether too low".
In 1901 the NSW Government called for tenders for a high-level bridge across the Hunter River at Luskintyre. The tender was for £18,000.
Contactor Mr JF Carson took 18 months to complete the build, under budget at £16,000. He employed mostly local men.
A tragic accident occurred four months prior to completion when three men fell from the bridge, one of them instantly killed and another dying from his injuries a few days later.
In January 1904 the Luskintyre Bridge, spanning the Hunter River and connecting the village of Lochinvar with the Luskintyre district, was formally opened amid much fanfare by Mr John Gillies, MLA and Member for West Maitland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.