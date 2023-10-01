The Maitland Mercury
Our History

OUR PAST: Luskintyre Bridge was third built on the site

By Janece McDonald
October 2 2023 - 10:04am
Two men died as a result of an accident during the building of the Luskintrye Bridge.
The Lower Hunter is fortunate in having an impressive number of historic bridges, Luskintyre Bridge being one of two surviving New South Wales examples of an early steel Pratt truss bridge.

