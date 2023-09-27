The anticipation of Riverlights 2023 is building, and Maitland City Council has revealed the headlining act and special guest for this year's festival.
Get ready for an unforgettable day filled with music, food and entertainment as we welcome Adam Liaw and The Bamboos to Riverlights 2023.
Former MasterChef contestant Adam Liaw, is a renowned cook, writer, and broadcaster and will be joining Riverlights as a special guest, with a range of appearances scheduled across the event's Global Kitchen, World Stage and more.
As one of Australia's most sought after media personalities, Adam wears many hats, hosting popular shows such as 'Adam & Poh's Great Australian Bites' on SBS, 'The Cook Up with Adam Liaw' on SBS, 'Tomorrow Tonight' on ABC, 'Who The Bloody Hell Are We?' on SBS, and 'Good Food Kitchen' on Nine.
He also shares his culinary wisdom through the podcast 'How Taste Changed the World' on Audible.
With nine cookbooks to his name, Adam is the number one recipe writer for 'Good Food', a weekly columnist for Sunday Life magazine, and a summer columnist for The Guardian.
A timetable of where you can find Adam throughout the event will be available soon.
Hailing from Melbourne and founded in 2000 by the multi talented Lance Ferguson, The Bamboos will mesmerise the Riverlights audience with their exceptional nine piece ensemble, featuring the extraordinary vocals of Kylie Auldist.
This powerhouse group has earned five ARIA Awards and three APRA Music Awards nominations across their nine studio albums.
They've graced the stages of renowned festivals such as Splendour in The Grass, Meredith, Bluesfest, WOMADelaide and Falls Festival, and will be headlining the Riverlights Stage on the banks of the Hunter River, taking the stage at 7pm on Saturday 7 October.
Maitland Riverlights is partly funded by the Multicultural NSW 2023/24 Stronger Together Local Council Major Festival Grant and supported by Destination NSW, 2NURFM, Newcastle Airport and the University of Newcastle.
Riverlights will be held from Tuesday, October 3 to Saturday, October 7, 2023 at The Levee, Maitland.
Visit www.maitlandriverlights.com.au for all event updates and program details.
