Adam Liaw special guest at Riverlights festival

By Newsroom
Updated September 27 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:05pm
Adam Liaw.
The anticipation of Riverlights 2023 is building, and Maitland City Council has revealed the headlining act and special guest for this year's festival.

