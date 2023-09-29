Join 'Snitch the Rat' for a captivating journey through Maitland Gaol this Saturday and Monday from 10am to 4pm where the ghostly character will lead children on an adventure through the gaol cells. The tour which is perfect for primary school aged kids, blends fun and learning, offering a treasure trove of facts and stories to entertain and educate. For more information, head to: https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/self-guided-audio-tour/