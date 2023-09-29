SNITCH'S GAOL EXPLORATION
MAITLAND GOAL
Join 'Snitch the Rat' for a captivating journey through Maitland Gaol this Saturday and Monday from 10am to 4pm where the ghostly character will lead children on an adventure through the gaol cells. The tour which is perfect for primary school aged kids, blends fun and learning, offering a treasure trove of facts and stories to entertain and educate. For more information, head to: https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/self-guided-audio-tour/
COMMUNITY MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Embrace the revamped Maitland community markets on Sunday, from 9am to 1pm, with a delightful mix of indoor and outdoor stalls, plus entertainment zones and tranquil spaces. These markets provide a refreshing alternative to conventional shopping centres and cater to a diverse range of tastes. To find out more, visit: https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-community-markets/
OPEN DAY
MAITLAND RAIL MUSEUM
Immerse yourself in the preserved Victorian railway world, seemingly untouched by the digital age, this Sunday between 10am and 3pm at the Maitland railway museum. The museum boasts informative exhibits, railway equipment, tools and historical artefacts for an enlightening visit. For more information, head to: https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-rail-museum-open-day/
FREE ART SUNDAY
MAITLAND REGIONAL ART GALLERY
Unleash your creativity at Free Art Sunday, suitable for kids of all ages. Join in on the fun this Sunday at Maitland Regional Art Gallery from 11.45am to 12.30pm and enhance your gallery experience in a family friendly environment.
OUTDOOR FUN
MAITLAND PARK
Discover the timeless charm of Maitland Park and admire the Victorian era landscapes and architecture while enjoying leisure activities and sports facilities. The park includes an accessible playground, complete with a liberty swing, and offers ample green spaces for picnics and relaxation.
COACH EXPERIENCE
MORPETH
Step back in time with an authentic 1800s stagecoach ride through the picturesque streets of Morpeth. Complete with leather seats and a team of horses it makes stops along Swan Street for exploration. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children, with upcoming dates on October 1 and October 8. Book in at https://huntervalleyclassiccarriages.rezdy.com/564882/the-morpeth-cobb-and-co-stagecoach-experience
