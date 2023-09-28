The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Excited Maitland United squad primed for Koori Knockout tilt

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
September 28 2023 - 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland United's men's team at their final training session at Coronation Oval on Wednesday night. Picture by Ben Carr
Maitland United's men's team at their final training session at Coronation Oval on Wednesday night. Picture by Ben Carr

It would be an understatement to say the Koori Knockout is a highlight of Maitland United's season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.