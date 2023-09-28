The Maitland Mercury
What's on

Maitland Art Gallery hosts Journeys Creative Connections workshop

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 28 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 11:30am
Emerging Maitland artist Helen Fenner. Picture by Simone De Peak
October is Mental Health Month in NSW and Maitland Regional Art Gallery is highlighting a workshop series aimed at creating connection through art and community.

Local News

