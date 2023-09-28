October is Mental Health Month in NSW and Maitland Regional Art Gallery is highlighting a workshop series aimed at creating connection through art and community.
The art gallery hosts Journeys Creative Connections and is inviting the community to attend a workshop on Friday, October 20.
With support from community partner Flourish and Stride, the sessions proudly showcase guest artists carefully selected from the exhibition program and the gallery collection.
"The Journey's program is an important part of what we do here at the gallery," gallery director Gerry Bobsien said.
"Our long term partnership with Flourish Australia and Stride means we can provide a supportive and welcoming arts health program for people with a lived mental health experience."
Former workshop participant Helen Fenner, is in the spotlight with her exhibition Where the Seeds Grow, currently being featured at the art gallery until November 19.
"Art is a powerful way to communicate stories and this can be seen in the incredible creative work of Journeys participant Helen Fenner who is currently exhibiting a wonderful solo exhibition at the Gallery," Ms Bobsien said.
"Helen is a passionate advocate for the therapeutic role of creativity in nurturing mental wellbeing."
Ms Fenner is an emerging Maitland based artist whose latest exhibition unveils a collection of fresh and thought provoking art which draws inspiration from various facets of her life and work.
For more information about Helen's latest exhibition, visit mait.city/HelenFennerExhibition.
To secure your place in the October Journeys Creative Connections workshop, or to find out more information for future workshops, contact Juan at Flourish via email juan.du@flourishaustralia.org.au or call 02 9393 9700.
