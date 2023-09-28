The Newcastle Hunters are champions of the second edition of the Newcastle Premier League (NPL) defeating the Falcons in a thrilling final.
The grand finals were held at Kurraka Oval in Fletcher on Sunday, September 17, with the home side facing off against league leaders the Newcastle Falcons.
In a nail-biting contest, the Hunters successfully chased down a target of 165 runs with just 4 balls to spare, securing their victory.
The NPL-2 season, which spanned 18 weeks and commenced in May, featured 14 teams from across the Hunter region.
This unique T20 tournament was initiated by the Newcastle Hunters, a not-for-profit sporting club, to provide competitive cricket opportunities during the winter season in the Hunter region.
Before NPL, serious cricketers had to travel to Sydney to continue playing cricket during the winter months, making NPL the first of its kind in the Hunter region.
The second season of NPL expanded significantly, with the support of Cricket NSW and more participating teams.
The season featured 7 games every Sunday, with live scoring on Cricket Australia's official platform, playHQ, and officiated by accredited umpires.
Many of the games were also live-streamed, allowing fans from around the world to follow the action.
The grand finals were not only a cricketing spectacle but also a cultural celebration, featuring a vibrant presentation ceremony with notable guests and performances including MP Sharon Claydon and Newcastle councillor Elizabeth Adamczyk.
There were performances by "The Voice Australia" fame Charlette Ginu, multicultural dance groups Ameya Boundless, and local singer DJ Andy.
In addition there was, live streaming of the grand finals with commentary by David McKinnon, Free BBQ, face painting, candy floss, and multiple Indian food counters including food trucks and Chenda Melam performance by Newcastle Beats.
