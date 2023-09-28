The Maitland Mercurysport
Newcastle Premier League caps thrilling second season of T20 cricket

By Basil Elias
Updated September 28 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 11:53am
The Newcastle Hunters were champions of the Newcastle Premier League for 2023. Picture supplied
The Newcastle Hunters are champions of the second edition of the Newcastle Premier League (NPL) defeating the Falcons in a thrilling final.

