Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage boy missing from Maitland.
Bodhi Nancarrow, aged 16, was last seen at Maitland Railway Station about 8pm on Sunday (24 September 2023).
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were later notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police and family hold concerns for Bodhi due to his age.
Bodhi is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of a medium build, has a short black hair, and a left nose piercing.
He was last seen wearing a brown jumper with the 'Make Memories' writing, black shorts with 'MM' writing, black and white sneakers, and was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone who sees Bodhi or has information of his whereabouts, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
