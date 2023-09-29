The first phase of major upgrades to Maitland City Council's waste management facility is complete, opening up new recycling and circular economy capabilities for Maitland.
The Maitland Resource Recovery Facility (MRRF) - previously named the Mount Vincent Road Waste Management Centre - is set to undergo a series of significant upgrades over four stages in the coming years, signalling a new focus as council forges ahead on bolstering resource recovery rates and deepening the community's understanding of responsible waste management.
Maitland City Council Manager Environment and Sustainability Catherine Pepper said stage one of the facility upgrade, which opened on Wednesday, September 27, was geared towards 'improving accessibility, wayfinding and resource recovery through increased separation of recyclables by customers.'
"Our primary focus for stage one is improving the user experience, so customers using the site find it easy to get around and can more easily separate recyclable items out from mixed loads," Ms Pepper said.
"In 2020, an audit of waste materials being disposed of at the site identified that there were a number of quick wins we could make to improve separation of recyclables brought by residents to the site, and therefore reduce the amount of recyclable material going to the tip face.
"Until now we've been landfilling 76 per cent of the material customers drop off at the site, and we know we can do better. This has been a driving force behind stage one, as well as improving general user experience and addressing weather related closures.
"New sealed roads mean an improved driving experience, while adding a mixed waste adverse weather drop off bay provides safe access for 2WD vehicles during slippery weather and can be used for some wind events.
"In the past, high winds have made it difficult for customers to drop off mixed waste - the adverse weather bay lessens that likelihood and will mean we'll be able to remain open more often throughout the year."
Stage one works also include improved wayfinding and instructional signage, with colour coded, designated bays for different materials. Improved traffic flow will make it easier for vehicles to find their way and involve less reversing of trailers.
Council is also expanding the range of items available for free disposal. In addition to metals, cardboard and problem waste, visitors can now drop off household quantities of polystyrene and textiles for free. Timber will also be accepted with a reduced gate fee.
The next stage of the project will kick off in early 2024, focusing on improving entry to the site. It will include the construction of a new weighbridge gatehouse with improved visibility and accessibility, and replace both the inbound and outbound weighbridges.
In time, through stages three and four, additional infrastructure and flexible spaces will be delivered so that Maitland's growing community has long term access to a waste and resource recovery facility within the Maitland LGA, even after landfilling ceases at the site.
A circular economy and reuse centre, as well as the development of an education facility for the community are also being considered for future stages.
The design of these areas will enable Council to explore and adopt innovative resource recovery practises that will help achieve the NSW State Government target of 80 per cent diversion of waste from landfill by 2030.
Ms Pepper said the Maitland community had signalled the importance of 'improved waste management and recycling facilities.'
"A community environment attitudes survey undertaken in 2022 found that this was a top environmental priority for Maitland residents.
"Approximately nine out of 10 respondents supported Council providing additional recycling, composting and resource recovery services, in order to reach that 80 per cent diversion from landfill target," she said.
Council's Waste Services Management Plan 2023-26, adopted in May 2023 outlines the service improvements, in addition to the MRRF, that will be made over the next three years, in response to resident feedback.
For more information on the MRRF transformation, visit mait.city/MRRF.
