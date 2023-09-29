The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland's waste facility transformation takes shape

By Newsroom
Updated September 29 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Philip Penfold (centre) with Maitland's waste services team. Picture Maitland City Council.
Mayor Philip Penfold (centre) with Maitland's waste services team. Picture Maitland City Council.

The first phase of major upgrades to Maitland City Council's waste management facility is complete, opening up new recycling and circular economy capabilities for Maitland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.