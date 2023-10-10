A Maitland family has had their whole world turned upside down when father-of-three Jared Hodges died unexpectedly, two days before Father's Day.
Jared who was affectionately known as 'Hodgie' was a man who had a heart bigger than life and if you were his mate, you were his mate for life, his family said.
He died on September 1 after an unexpected heart attack while he was doing yard work at the family home.
The 45-year-old left behind wife Rhea, and three young boys, Aiden, Oliver and Will.
A go fund me page has been set up to help the young family.
Rhea who was home at the time of Jared's heart attack said the three boys were at school when it happened.
"They came home from school and their whole world was upside down," she said.
"Waking up that Friday morning I never expected that's how our day would end."
Jared is also deeply missed by his mum Cheryl, dad Steven and sister Melissa who said he was a torment but it was his love language.
"He was funny and he was very loyal," Melissa said.
Jared was a natural when it came to sport and his dad Steven said growing up Jared would give any sport a red hot crack.
"He was usually good at anything he did, but he loved his football though, that was his thing," he said.
"When he was a kid, he would finish his homework and he'd be straight outside to play backyard footy," Cheryl said.
Jared started playing rugby league at the age of five for the West Maitland school boys rugby league. He then went on to play for the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs for under 16s through to first grade.
"He played two seasons with the Maitland Pickers before going back to the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs," Melissa said. Jared ended up staying with the Bulldogs until he was 28-years-old.
He also played for the Newcastle Knights under 18s squad and the Hunter Mariners.
Even though he knew nothing about soccer, Jared later put his hand up to coach his son's soccer team, which he did for four years.
"When he was coaching the kids, he got roped into an all age team when he was in his late 30s," Steven said.
Another hobby of Jared's was fishing - he first discovered his love for fishing when his dad Steven would take him and he would later carry on the tradition with his boys.
"Many days he spent without wetting a line himself," Steven said.
Growing up in Rutherford, Jared attended Telarah Primary School and Rutherford Technology High School.
He would later go on to drive trucks in the mines before stepping into a training role.
"It was perfect for him because he was great with people," Melissa said.
A family man to his core, Jared would often spend his days off with family and Steven said he'll miss Jared turning up to take him for a beer or to a movie.
"Jared would have the day off and he'd come over and say 'want to go for a coffee dad or go to the movies,'" he said.
His mum Cheryl said there was never a day that Jared wouldn't call past to visit and give her a kiss.
"His memories will carry on and we'll keep doing what he would have wanted us to do," she said.
Rhea and Jared had been together nine years and married for six and she said she'll miss everything about him.
"It's hard to pinpoint what I'll miss because I'll miss everything about him," she said.
Jared's funeral was held on September 12 and he was remembered as a loving family man and a great mate. More than 300 people attended his funeral.
Any donations made to the Hodges family's go fund me page will go directly to Rhea and the three boys to hopefully provide them with some stability in a time of need.
